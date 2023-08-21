Man kills wife, her two siblings over domestic dispute in MP

Bhopal, Aug 21 (IANS) A man allegedly killed his wife and her two siblings over a domestic dispute in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Triloki Parmar, a resident of Bagchini village in Morena district, first opened fire on her sister-in-law Julie Tomar and then his brother-in-law Yuvraj Tomar with a country-made pistol. Later, he also shot dead his wife Rakhi.

As per the police, Yuvraj and Julie had visited the accused to resolve a dispute between the couple and a heated argument ensued between them. When the victims were returning to their home and waiting for a bus at the local stand, the accused allegedly shot them with a country-made pistol, police said.

Parmar married Rakhi, a resident of Ater village in Bhind district, last year and the couple's married life was going well since the beginning.

After killing all three of them, Parmar flee from the spot.

Upon receiving the information, local police reached the spot and the bodies were sent for postmortem.

“The accused Triloki Parmar shot and killed his wife Rakhi, her brother Yuvraj and sister Julie with a country-made pistol while they were waiting at the bus stop,” Morena SP Shailendra Singh told the media.

