Drugs valued at Rs 15cr seized in Meghalaya; 1 held

Shillong, Sep 4 (IANS) The police in Meghalaya on Sunday arrested a drugs peddler and recovered drugs valued at Rs 15 crore from him, an official said.

Police said that a person was arrested in East Jaintia Hills district. 10.16 kg Crystal Meth tablets were seized from his possession.

The police had also seized heroin valued at Rs 6 crore on Saturday.

The police suspect the drugs might have been smuggled from Myanmar.

"Today's seizure is a testimony of our unwavering commitment to eradicate the drugs' menace. Lets all rally together and pledge to create drugs free Meghalaya," Chief Minister Conrad Sangma posted on social media, while praising the police.

Reacting to the Chief Minister's appreciation, Director General of Meghalaya police L.R. Bishnoi wrote on X, formerly Twitter, that state police remained fully committed towards the vision of drugs-free Meghalaya.

On Saturday, the East Khasi Hills district police arrested four inter-state drug traffickers and seized heroin valued at Rs 6 crore from their possession.

