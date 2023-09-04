'This is my third birth', says Kumaraswamy after recovering from brain stroke

Bengaluru, Sept 4 (IANS) JD (S) leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister, H.D. Kumaraswamy, has said that this was his "third birth" in 64 years of life.

The former Chief Minister, who had suffered a stroke in the early morning of August 30, said that he thanked god and doctors for his recovery.

He urged the people not to take symptoms of diseases like stroke lightly and to immediately consult a doctor.

Kumaraswamy said, "If I am talking to you now, then I must say that I had a rebirth," and added that "for the past five days his friends feared his health condition".

The JD(S) leader said that he woke up at 2 a.m. on August 30 and found that his health was not good, and consulted family doctors who immediately advised him hospitalisation.

He was immediately rushed to the Appolo hospital in Jayanagar, Bengaluru, where a team of doctors treated and cured him.

P. Satish Chandra, former Director of NIHMANS and eminent neurologist while speaking to mediapersons, said, "There are five symptoms of stroke, if there is less strength in arms, if one lisps or stammers, if there is difficulty in eyes, if there are changes in the face then one should immediately rush the patient to the hospital and that too to the right hospital which is stroke-ready."

He also added that the patient must be brought to the hospital within three hours of detecting the stroke which is called "golden hour". It is the most crucial or golden hour as the stroke patient has a high chance of survival and prevention of long-term brain damage.

