Dragon is a sureshot success, says Ashwath Marimuthu

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose Dragon featuring actors Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran and Kayadu Lohar in the lead is set to release on February 21, says that his film is a sure shot success as the film has already recovered the amount that was invested in it just from non-theatrical business.

Talking to IANS, Ashwath Marimuthu said, “We made this film on a budge of Rs 37 crores. Already, we have got back that amount from the satellite, OTT rights and other rights that have already been sold. We have got all bases covered.”

Producer Archana Kalpathi of AGS Entertainment too, in another interview to an online media entity, confirmed this information. She said, “Dragon is a table profit for us. That is because OTT is sold, satellite is done – all business is done. Whatever theatrically we do, it will be a profitable venture for us. What is the scale of profit, we don’t know. Will it be two times, three times or will it be like 30 per cent or 40 per cent, we don’t know. But whatever we make, we are quite happy with it. “

The trailer of the film, which has triggered expectations, shows Pradeep Ranganathan playing a character that appears to be an “irresponsible, atrocious, reckless, useless boy of the 2018 batch studying in an engineering college.” His parents are loving, caring and innocent but he doesn’t hesitate to cheat even them. He has love affairs but breaks ups happen because no girl wants to be with a failure. That makes him want to succeed and that too swiftly. What happens then is what Dragon is all about.

Produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh, the film has music by Leon James and cinematography by Niketh Bommi.

Editing for the film is by Pradeep E Ragav and stunts are by Vicky and Dilip Subbarayan. The story for the film is jointly by Ashwath Marimuthu and Pradeep Ranganathan while the dialogues and screenplay are by Ashwath Marimuthu.

The film has been co-directed by Ramesh Narayanan and costumes are by Dinesh Manoharan and Praveen Raja.

