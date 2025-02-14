PM Modi's 'MAGA, MIGA' equation for India-US 'MEGA' ties

Washington, Feb 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India and the US have a 'MEGA' partnership for prosperity.

During a joint briefing with President Donald Trump on Thursday, PM Modi linked India's Viksit Bharat vision, which he said translates into 'Make India Great Again (MIGA)' with Trump's 'Make America Great Again (MAGA)' slogan.

PM Modi said that a joint vision of 'MAGA' and 'MIGA' became a 'MEGA' partnership for prosperity.

"The people of America are well aware of President Trump's motto 'MAGA - Make America Great Again.' The people of India too are focusing on heritage and development as they move forward at a fast pace and with a firm resolve towards the goal of Viksit Bharat 2047. In the language of America, it's Make India Great Again - MIGA. When America and India work together, this MAGA plus MIGA becomes a 'mega partnership for prosperity' and it is this mega spirit that gives new scale and scope to our objectives," the PM said.

The two leaders also announced that India and the US have set a USD 500 billion target for bilateral trade by 2030.

"Today, we have also set a target to increase our bilateral trade to more than double, reaching USD 500 billion by 2030. Our teams will work on finalising very soon a mutually beneficial trade agreement," PM Modi said, adding that the two countries are moving forward in the direction of joint development, joint production, and transfer of technology.

"We will strengthen oil and gas trade to ensure India's energy security. In the energy infrastructure, investment will increase. In the nuclear energy sector, we spoke about deepening our cooperation, in the direction of small modular reactors. America plays a key role in India's defence preparedness. In the coming days, new technology and equipment will increase our capacity," he said.

PM Modi later wrote on his X handle, "President Trump often talks about MAGA. In India, we are working towards a Viksit Bharat, which in American context translates into MIGA. And together, the India-USA have a MEGA partnership for prosperity!"

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.