Domestic help commits suicide in Delhi, employer booked

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) A 20-year-old domestic help committed suicide in Delhi, police said on Monday, adding that an abetment to suicide case has been registered against her employer.

The case has been registered at the Ghazipur police station.

According to a senior police official, the station received a PCR call at around 6.20 a.m. on August 26, in which the caller said that their domestic help had killed herself.

"On receiving the call, a police reached the spot and found the victim Neha from Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, hanging from a ceiling fan with a scarf in a room," the official said.

"The crime team was called and photographs were taken. On inspection, no suicide note was found and the victim was sent to the LBS Hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead."

The official went on to say that the victim's family members arrived later in the evening and their statements were recorded.

"They were asked to come on Sunday morning for the post-mortem but they did not turn up. In the evening at about 3 p.m, the mother of the deceased came and gave a handwritten complaint alleging abetment of suicide by employer.

"The postmortem will be conducted on Monday," the official added.

