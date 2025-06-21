DMK gripped by fear of defeat, launching unsuccessful campaigns: L Murugan

Chennai, June 21 (IANS) Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan, on Saturday accused the ruling DMK of resorting to diversionary tactics, including opposition to the NEET exam and the proposed delimitation process, to mask its growing fear of electoral defeat.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of International Yoga Day celebrations held at the National Institute of Siddha in Tambaram, Murugan said the DMK was clearly losing public support and confidence.

“The people of Tamil Nadu and the rest of the country have seen the scale of development brought in over the past 10 years under the BJP-led government. The DMK’s campaigns against NEET and delimitation are desperate attempts to distract voters from its own failures,” he said.

Murugan added that the DMK’s criticism of national policies was rooted in political insecurity.

“These protests are not based on public interest but on the DMK’s fear of losing relevance. The people have made up their minds,” he asserted.

Responding to a question about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent statement that English-speaking Indians would “soon feel ashamed”, Murugan clarified the context.

“Amit Shah was referring to the need to shed the colonial mindset. Since 2014, our government has taken consistent steps to promote Indian culture, languages, and traditions. The National Education Policy encourages learning Indian languages alongside one’s mother tongue, reinforcing our commitment to cultural pride,” he explained.

Turning to cultural developments, the Minister said that lakhs of Lord Muruga devotees from around the world are expected to converge in Madurai on June 22 for the Muruga Bhaktargalin Aanmeega Maanadu (Spiritual Conference of Murugan Devotees).

“This spiritual gathering will celebrate our divine heritage and bring together followers of Lord Muruga from across the globe,” Murugan said, calling the event a symbol of Tamil cultural unity.

Murugan concluded by saying that the Centre remains committed to preserving India’s spiritual and cultural legacy while fostering inclusive development and national unity.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.