Is June 23 a Stock Market Holiday?

As the weekend approaches, investors are wondering: Will the Indian stock market remain open on June 23, 2025? Let's examine the available information to find out.

Stock Market Trading on June 23, 2025

In light of present information, June 23, 2025, will likely be an ordinary trading day for both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). As June 21 (Saturday) and June 22 (Sunday) are weekend holidays, the stock market will resume on Monday, June 23.

Projected Trading Schedule of June 23

The June 23 trading schedule will probably adhere to normal timings:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Coming Stock Market Holidays

To plan your trades, mark the following upcoming holidays:

Independence Day: Friday, 15th August 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX are closed

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 25 or August 27 may be celebrated depending on the lunar calendar but currently, August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) - NSE and BSE are closed

Dussehra/Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: Thursday, 2nd October 2025 - NSE, BSE, and MCX are closed

Stay Informed

To get the best out of investment chances, keep abreast of stock market holidays and trading hours by:

Visiting the respective NSE and BSE websites to refer to holiday calendars and trading hours

Creating market updates and trading alerts notifications

Tracking market trends and analysis to make informed investment choices

According to available data, June 23, 2025, should be an ordinary trading day for the Indian stock market. Investors may plan their trades and take advantage of market opportunities accordingly.

