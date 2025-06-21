TG EAMCET 2025 Results Out, Counselling Dates Still Unknown

The long-awaited counselling calendar for admission to Telangana engineering colleges remains unclear, keeping thousands of students pending. Even after the declaration of the TG EAPCET 2025 results on May 11, the officials have failed to make any announcement regarding the counselling dates. The reason for the delay lies in the ongoing controversy over the planned fee revision for private engineering colleges.

The government is struggling with the issue of whether to hike the fee, which would be contentious. The private colleges are strongly protesting against the action, and if counselling is done without a clear-cut decision on the fees, they have threatened to go to court. The government, however, is contemplating beginning the counselling with the current fees and applying the raised fees later.

The fee hike row started in 2016 when a task force committee laid a report before the government, putting the spotlight on irregularities in private engineering colleges. The report pointed out unqualified staff and ghost records, prompting the fee structure to be reviewed again. But the private colleges suggest that there was a time change, and new courses need specialized professionals.

Against the background of uncertainty on the task force report, the government is set to form a new committee to scrutinize the fee increase proposal. According to sources from the Higher Education Council, the committee will aim to review the fee structure and make suggestions.

While this, the authorities have promised that the counselling timetable will be released shortly. It has been anticipated that the counselling process will begin with the current fees, and the higher fees will follow later.

Important Statistics

Number of Telangana engineering colleges: 175 (Private: 156)

Total number of seats: 1.18 lakh

Seats filled through counselling: 70%

The future is still not clear, and students are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of the counselling schedule. The fate of the fee hike depends on the government, and it is difficult to predict how the problem will be addressed.

Also read: TG EdCET 2025 Result to be Out on June 22, Direct link!