TG EdCET 2025 Result to be Out on June 22, Direct link!

The Telangana State Government Education Common Entrance Test (TG EdCET) 2025 result is to be declared on June 22. The entry test was held on June 1 for admission in B.Ed colleges of the state for the academic session 2025-2026. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can view their results online by following the steps.

How to Check TG EdCET Result 2025?

Students can download the TG EdCET 2025 scorecard following the given steps:

Official website: First, visit the official website of TG EdCET.

Click on the result link: Then, click on the 'Results' link on the homepage.

Enter login credentials: Students will be taken to the login page, where they have to enter their mandatory credentials.

View and download scorecard: The TG EdCET scorecard will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for future reference.

Important Details

Result Release Date: June 22

Result Release Time: 2:45 pm

Result Availability: Official website

Candidates can check their scores online after the declaration of results. The result will decide whether the candidates are eligible for admission to B.Ed colleges in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh or not. The counseling procedure and admission process will be separately announced by the authorities.

It is suggested that candidates should check the official websites from time to time for updates regarding the result announcement and admission process.

Also read: AP EDCET 2025 Results Today, June 21 at 3.45 PM: Download at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in