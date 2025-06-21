Vidya Balan seeks blessings from Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala Temple

Mumbai, June 21 (IANS) Bollywood actress Vidya Balan paid a visit to Lord Venkateswara at the famous Tirumala Temple, and offered prayers on Saturday. The actress was accompanied by her family members.

After offering prayers, Vidya Balan and her family members made offerings to the deity through the hundi, a traditional practice at the temple. They also received vedic blessings from the priests and were presented with prasad and sheshavastaram by the temple officials.

For her visit to the temple, the actress opted for a traditional attire. After the prayers, the actress stepped out of the temple, where she was mobbed by fans and devotees. The actress was seen smiling and waving at the crowd as they clicked photos and selfies with her.

Earlier in March this year, the actress Vidya Balan, took to her Instagram, and shared the video in question notifying her followers about its lack of authenticity. She urged her followers to not take anything on face value in current times where it is so easy to generate video content using deep fakes.

She also penned a long note in the caption asking her followers to be mindful of misleading information, and stressed upon the practice of verifying anything that’s available on the Internet.

She wrote, “There are multiple videos currently circulating on social media and WhatsApp, which appear to feature me. However, I want to clarify that the videos are AI-generated and inauthentic. I have no involvement in its creation or dissemination, nor do I endorse its content in any way. Any claims made in the videos should not be attributed to me, as it does not reflect my views or work”.

“I urge everyone to verify information before sharing and be cautious of misleading AI-generated content. #FakeAlert #StayAware”, she added.

