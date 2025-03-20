Disha Salian case: MVA calls it politically motivated, BJP denies

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has intensified following a new petition in the Disha Salian case and an FIR against Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aditya Thackeray.

Disha's father, Satish Salian, has moved the Bombay High Court seeking a fresh probe into his daughter's death and has demanded an FIR against Aditya Thackeray.

Maharashtra Minister for Social Justice Sanjay Shirsat stated that Disha's death has always been suspicious.

Speaking to the reporters, he said, "Her father has come forward openly, stating that he can no longer bear the pain. He endured it for five years and claimed that an ex-mayor pressured him. Now, he has approached the High Court. Whatever decision the court takes will be appropriate, and if any accused are found, they will be jailed."

Meanwhile, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar dismissed any links between Aditya Thackeray and the case.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "If a person is going to court to seek justice for his daughter, we must accept the court's decision. But Aditya Thackeray's name has been taken in this case, and there is no connection between him and this case."

"The issue of Sushant Singh's suicide surfaced four years ago. It became highly politicised, especially during the Bihar elections when various posters demanding justice for Sushant Singh were displayed. Political parties believed they could gain an advantage by leveraging his name. However, once the elections concluded, it seemed that everyone quickly forgot about Sushant Singh," he said.

"Now, after four years, what will the BJP do moving forward? They will likely engage in political manoeuvres, especially with the upcoming elections in Bihar. Their attempts to politicise the issue of Aurangzeb have not been effective so far, and even the RSS has distanced itself from them. If they continue to focus on this topic, I believe their true intentions will be revealed to the public," Pawar added.

Speaking to IANS, Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Gaikwad urged political parties not to exploit the case.

"For five years, it hasn't been clarified whether it was murder or accident. The CID thoroughly investigated all angles and ruled it an accident. If anyone now links it to a politician, it's clearly for political gain," he said.

"In my opinion, the allegations being made now are much like the allegations that were made five years ago. The police authorities worked on those same angles, but nothing came out of it. Therefore, her death was declared as an accidental death," the Shiv Sena MLA added.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, however, defended the legal action, stating, "Everyone has the right to go to court. Disha's father moved the HC in his own wisdom. Let the court decide, and we will follow its directions."

"They have filed a petition. They have made some allegations also, and an investigation has taken place, but the investigation should be done in a certain direction," he told IANS.

He denied BJP's involvement, adding, "Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha elections have taken place, yet Disha's father did not approach the HC then. So, we have no connection with this case. In his own call that he went to the High Court, he filed PIL. So, let High Court decide."

Disha Salian, the former manager of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, reportedly fell from a 14th-floor apartment in Malad on June 8, 2020. The Mumbai Police initially registered an Accidental Death Report.

However, six days later, on June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra residence, a case later handed over to the CBI.

Satish Salian's plea to the Bombay HC claims his daughter was brutally raped and murdered, alleging a political cover-up to protect influential figures.

He argues that the Mumbai Police hastily closed the case as suicide or accidental death without considering forensic evidence, circumstantial proof, or eyewitness testimonies. His petition seeks a fresh CBI investigation.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.