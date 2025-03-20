Rakul Preet Singh celebrates International Day of Happiness with uplifting message

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Actress Rakul Preet Singh marked the occasion of the International Day of Happiness with an inspiring and uplifting message on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the ‘Thank God’ actress shared her thoughts on the importance of choosing happiness every day, reminding everyone that happiness is not a destination but a choice. Sharing her photos, Rakul wrote, "Happiness is a choice, not a destination. Let’s choose it together today and every day! Happy International Day of Happiness! #InternationalDayOfHappiness.”

In the images, the actress can be seen flaunting her radiant smiles while striking different poses for the camera. The photo appears to have been taken during one of her beach vacations, with Rakul Preet Singh enjoying the serene surroundings and soaking up the sun.

Actress Rasika Dugal also shared a couple of her photos showing happiness lies in small things. Alongside the post, she wrote, “It's always in the small things... #InternationalDayOfHappiness #HappinessDay.”

International Day of Happiness, celebrated annually on March 20, was established by the United Nations General Assembly on June 28, 2012. The day aims to highlight the importance of happiness and well-being in people's lives around the world. As per the 2025 World Happiness Report, Finland is ranked as the happiest country, while India stands at 126th.

Coming back to Rakul, the actress had previously checked off her bucket list with a seaplane journey. The 'Runway 34' actress dropped a breathtaking video on social media, offering a glimpse into her unforgettable seaplane adventure over the crystal-clear waters of the Maldives. Accompanying the video, she wrote a heartfelt caption: “I love the ocean and I love flying through paradise Sea plane travels are definitely bucket list worthy for the beauty one gets to witness ..@transmaldivian #transmaldivianairways.”

In terms of work, Rakul Preet has recently completed the Patiala schedule for her highly anticipated film “De De Pyaar De 2.” In this sequel, she reprises her role as Aisha, starring alongside Ajay Devgn. Directed by Anshul Sharma, the film will also feature R. Madhavan, who plays Rakul’s father. The first installment of the franchise, “De De Pyaar De,” was released in May 2019.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.