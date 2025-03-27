Disha Salian case: Lawyer demands scene recreation, narco test of Aaditya Thackeray and others

Mumbai, March 27 (IANS) In a significant development in the Disha Salian case, Nilesh Ojha, the lawyer representing her father, Satish Salian, has called for a scene recreation of the incident and a narco test of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray, along with other accused individuals.

Disha, the former manager of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, died in June 2020, after falling from the 14th floor of a residential high-rise here in the Malad area.

Ojha’s demand came after a meeting with Joint Commissioner of Police, Lakshmi Gautam, where he outlined three major requests regarding the investigation.

Ojha spoke to IANS, stating: "We met Joint CP Lakshmi Gautam ji, and we had three key demands. First, our complaint has been officially taken into record by the minister and the government. The government confirmed that the complaint will be handed over to the Special Investigation Team (SIT). However, the government mentioned that a technical issue needs to be addressed first—this is a complaint of gang rape and murder, and it requires a formal crime number before the process can proceed."

He further elaborated: "Our second demand was that police protection must be provided for everyone involved in this case, especially the witnesses. We have pointed out that some individuals might be labeled as having suffered accidents, while others may be labeled as suicides. We’ve requested that the police ensure protection for the witnesses to encourage them to come forward."

Ojha also expressed his frustration with the inaction of the SIT in the past 15 months.

"The SIT has done nothing significant. It neither served any notice to the family, nor conducted any 'scene recreation' to challenge the narrative being put forward -- where Disha allegedly fell from a height of 20 feet. This should be recreated to prove whether the story holds any truth. We want directions for this scene recreation," he added.

The lawyer also emphasised the need for a narco test of key accused individuals in the case.

“Disha Salian’s father, Satish Salian, has requested that a narco test be conducted on the accused, including Aaditya Thackeray. It’s up to them whether they agree to it or not,” Ojha said.

Ojha went further to allege that there were eyewitnesses who had seen prominent actors such as Aditya Pancholi, Dino Morea, and Aaditya Thackeray, along with his bodyguards, involved in the alleged gang-rape of the celebrity manager.

"We have five eyewitnesses who are willing to testify in court, but their lives are at risk, and the police must provide them with adequate protection,” he added.

The lawyer also pointed fingers at former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, accusing him of trying to suppress the case.

"Param Bir Singh attempted to cover up the incident. He held a press conference and claimed that Aaditya Thackeray was not at the scene, and he even said he had seen the CCTV footage. However, I want to point out that mobile tower locations for Aaditya Thackeray, Aditya Pancholi, and Dino Morea indicate that they were indeed at the location. Param Bir Singh’s statements are completely false," Ojha concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.