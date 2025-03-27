IPL 2025: Avesh comes in for Shahbaz as Lucknow opt to bowl against Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 27 (IANS) Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Thursday. Avesh Khan, who just recovered from injury, coming straight from the National Cricket Academy (NCA), Bengaluru has replaced Shahbaz Ahmed.

Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant said, “We will bowl first. I think we've got to get them out early and look to chase the target. It depends on the team combination; that's why we want to bowl first. We have the batting to chase it down. The only change is that Avesh comes back, and Shahbaz misses out. We're gonna chase whatever they score, doesn't matter.”

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins said, “It doesn't change the way our boys go about it, we always try to be positive. It's great fun. You know what you are signing up for coming into this tournament. Even going for 10 or 11 runs in an over can be match-winning on some days. We want to win games as a team and do well as a bowling unit. Hopefully, we score big. We are playing with the same team as the other day.”

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen(w), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins (c), Simarjeet Singh, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Shami

Impact Substitutes: Sachin Baby, Jaydev Unadkat, Zeeshan Ansari, Adam Zampa, Wiaan Mulder

Lucknow Super Giants: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, Rishabh Pant (w/c), David Miller, Ayush Badoni, Shardul Thakur, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav

Impact Substitutes: Shahbaz Ahmed, Manimaran Siddharth, Mitchell Marsh, Himmat Singh, Akash Maharaj Singh

