Rana Sanga row: Karni Sena announces Rs 5.51 lakh for chopping SP MP’s tongue

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) The controversy over Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Ramji Lal Suman’s remarks regarding Mewar’s King Rana Sanga has intensified, sparking outrage in Rajasthan with Karni Sena announcing a bounty of Rs 5.51 lakh for chopping the MP’s tongue.

In Udaipur, Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena staged a demonstration against Suman. Arjun Singh Chundawat, President of the Sena’s Udaipur unit, announced a bounty of Rs 5.51 lakh for anyone who chops the MP’s tongue.

Chundawat further warned that if MP Suman does not issue a public apology, the faces of Samajwadi Party leaders visiting Mewar would be blackened in protest.

Following this announcement, Karni Sena workers gathered outside the Collectorate, raising slogans against Suman and burning his effigy.

The protestors submitted a memorandum to the collector, addressed to the President of India, demanding the removal of MP Suman from his position.

Meanwhile, another Rajput leader, Hanuwant Singh Boheda, of Congress, has urged political leaders and citizens to understand history accurately.

He asserted that after Prithviraj Chauhan, Rana Sanga was the only ruler who united India under one flag.

Boheda refuted Suman’s claim, stating that Rana Sanga never invited Babur to India. Instead, he had advised political advisors to deploy 10,000 soldiers at key mountain passes between Afghanistan and India to prevent invasions.

He also emphasised that Rana Sanga sought the support of other Indian kings to form a strong army.

Former Vallabhnagar MLA and BJP leader Randhir Singh Bhindar also condemned Suman’s statement, saying: “We take immense pride in being the descendants of Maharana Sanga. The sacrifices made by Sanga and his family for Hinduism are well known. We do not need a history lesson from those unfamiliar with India’s past.”

The controversy erupted after SP Rajya Sabha MP Ramji Lal Suman questioned the BJP’s rhetoric on Muslim DNA, stating: “If Muslims have Babur’s DNA, then whose DNA is in Hindus? Who brought Babur? Babur was brought to India by Rana Sanga to defeat Ibrahim Lodi.”

His statement has since triggered widespread outrage and political unrest in Rajasthan.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.