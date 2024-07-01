Dinesh Karthik named RCB's batting coach and mentor

Bengaluru, July 1 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Monday announced that former India wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik has joined the franchise as their new batting coach and mentor.

Karthik had played for RCB for the first time in 2015 and 2016. He had two different stints with the Bengaluru-based franchise, with the most recent one from 2022-2024. He scored a total of 326 runs in the 15 matches in the 2024 season at a strike rate of 187.36.

"Coaching at a professional level is incredibly exciting for me and is something I'm truly passionate about as a new chapter in my life. Hopefully, the breadth of my experiences as a player can contribute to the development of the group and bring added value," Karthik said on his appointment as RCB's batting coach and mentor.

"I believe that cricket success hinges not only on technical proficiency but also on match intelligence and composure. I am eager to coach and mentor our batting group, helping them to not only refine their method but also to develop the keen match awareness needed to excel under pressure. It’s also great that I can continue my association with RCB as the franchise continues to move from strength to strength," he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter, who had recently retired from all forms of the game after the conclusion of IPL 2024, featured in 257 IPL games, scoring an aggregate of 4842 runs, including 22 fifties.

The 39-year-old, who made his ODI debut for India as a 19-year-old back in 2004, has vast batting experience of over two decades during which he played 26 Tests, 94 One-Day Internationals and 60 T20 Internationals for India.

Karthik was a member of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007 and participated in every edition of the IPL until his retirement.

Speaking about Karthik’s appointment, Mo Bobat, Director of Cricket, RCB said, "DK is an excellent addition to our coaching group. He was thrilling to watch on the field, and I’m sure he will be just as impactful as a coach. His longevity and track record as a player speaks volumes about his skill and dedication. I know he will bring that same quality and commitment to this new professional chapter.

"DK’s experiences across both international cricket and the IPL, make him a huge asset to RCB. I have no doubt that our players will benefit hugely from his expert support. As a player, DK demonstrated an elite mindset under pressure and a real drive to keep evolving his game. I’m looking forward to him instilling those same qualities and values into our players, and in particular, our batters.

"We have exciting times ahead and it’s great for us that we can retain DK’s involvement, as someone who knows what it takes to play for RCB and our special fans," Bobat added.

Besdies RCB, Karthik played for Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Daredevils, and Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab apart).

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.