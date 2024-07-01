‘Global IndiaAI Summit’ to bolster responsible development & adoption of AI: Centre

New Delhi, July 1 (IANS) The government on Monday announced to hold ‘Global IndiaAI Summit’ here this week aiming to foster collaboration and knowledge exchange, underscoring India’s dedication to the ethical and inclusive growth of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

To be held on July 3-4 in the national capital, the summit will host member countries and experts with India as the lead chair of the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), the IT Ministry said in a statement.

The summit is expected to provide a platform for leading international AI experts from science, industry, civil society, governments, international organisations, and academia to share insights on key AI issues and challenges.

“The event underscores the government’s dedication to the responsible advancement of AI, fostering collaboration and knowledge exchange among global AI stakeholders,” said the IT Ministry.

In December last year, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the New Delhi declaration of the GPAI was unanimously adopted by 28 countries.

The declaration is focused on harnessing new opportunities and mitigating the risks arising from the development, deployment and use of AI.

The GPAI has ensured that AI becomes a kinetic enabler for millions of people with clear and accountable guardrails.

According to the government, the IndiaAI Mission aims to build a comprehensive ecosystem that fosters AI innovation by democratising computing access, enhancing data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects, and promoting ethical AI.

"This mission drives responsible and inclusive growth of India's AI ecosystem through the following seven pillars which will be the key focus of the Global IndiaAI Summit,” said the IT Ministry.

