Diksha seeks good result on her return from a break on LET

Shenzhen (China), Oct 3 (IANS) India’s top-ranked star on the Ladies European Tour Diksha Dagar will return after a good break from competition. The Aramco Series Shenzhen will be Diksha’s first start after the Irish Open after which came a break for the Solheim Cup. She missed an event in Spain and France.

From now Diksha will play the Aramco Series and then the new LET event in Taiwan, which will be followed by the Women’s Indian Open in the last week of October. Diksha was third at the Women’s Indian Open, her best in the home Open.

This week Diksha, a two-time winner on the LET, has been named captain with her teammates being Moa Folke of Sweden and two Chinese players Xinyu Cao and Shaoyun Ding.

There will be the 36-hole Team competition for the first two days, meanwhile, there is also the 54-hole Individual stroke-play competition. Diksha is the only Indian in action this week. This year Diksha has had four Top-10s and four more results under T-20. This season she has missed only four cuts in 20’ starts.

China’s home stars, Ruoning Yin and Xiyu Lin and many others will be seen in action this week on home turf. Among other favourites are Chiara Tamburlini who recorded her second Ladies European Tour (LET) title at last week’s Lacoste Ladies Open de France.

The Swiss star defeated Australia’s Kirsten Rudgeley in a playoff in France and extended her advantage at the top of the LET Order of Merit and Rookie of the Year standings.

