October 4: Rain Alert in AP, Check These Districts

October 4, Friday, is going to witness moderate to heavy rainfall in these districts of Andhra Pradesh. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued rainfall alert in Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Satya Sai, Annamayya, Chittoor, Tirupati districts are going to witness moderate rains.

The Weather department forecasted light showers in Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari, Kakinada, Konaseema, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, NTR, Bapatla, Palnadu on Friday, October 4.

If heavy rains are in place, government offices may call for holiday in respective regions. However, the State Government has not officially declared holiday in the above districts. Meanwhile Dussehra 2024 holidays have already been in place for shcools, colleges.

Telangana

Rain fall alert has also been issued for Telangana. Hyderabad may witness moderate to high rainfall.