Diksha can make a bid for LET Order of Merit and more

Holzhausern, Switzerland, Sep 19 (IANS) The 22-year-old, Diksha Dagar is aiming for the top spot on the Race to Costa Del Sol, the Ladies European Tour’s Order of Merit race.

The 22-year-old Indian, who won the second title of her career on the LET Tour, is now third, but only a handful points behind second placed Ana Pelaez Trivino of Spain. Celine Boutier of France leads the race, and for Diksha to overtake her, she will need a few more good results in the remaining five events, including the home event, Hero Women’s Indian Open.

“I am very confident, and I am playing well,” said Diksha, who takes a break as the LET Tour is focused on the Solheim Cup this week.

In 22 starts this season, Diksha has won once and been in Top-10 six other times. Yet her outstanding performance of the season has also been the T-21 at the AIG Women’s Open, where her result was the best achieved by an Indian woman at a Women’s Major.

The unfortunate part for Diksha has been that she missed out on a spot on the Indian team for the Asian Games. She did not make it to the top-2 in the trials held some months back, after which her performance has been superb.

Yet Diksha is focused on the LET Order of Merit, a possible entry into the LPGA through the final stage of Q-School as the LPGA and LET decided to push back by a year their plan to give the Top-4 on LET a full card to the LPGA.

Diksha’s focus is also the 2024 Olympics in Paris, for which she seems to be a certainty alongside Aditi Ashok. Diksha will be making her second Olympic performance while Aditi will play her third one.

