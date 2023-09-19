UP appoints 749 doctors through walk-in interviews

Lucknow, Sep 19 (IANS) The UP health department has recruited 749 more doctors through walk-in interviews, apart from its regular recruitment process, to fill the shortage of general physicians and specialists in various state-run hospitals.

A total of 393 MBBS and 356 specialists were selected for contractual jobs in the week-long interviews. These doctors will be working at different government hospitals as per the need and vacancies, said a senior health department official.

According to the official spokesman, the state has over 6,000 vacant posts of doctors at hospitals and health facilities in different districts.

A total of 4,322 MBBS and 767 specialist doctors took the interview. Those selected were asked to join duties at the health facilities concerned within a week.

Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma, principal secretary (medical health), said, “The postings of these doctors were planned on the basis of patient load at health facilities. Priority in posting was given to hospitals with lesser number of doctors.”

Among the selected doctors, 84 were orthopaedic surgeons who will also help run trauma centres being set up across the state.

There were 55 general surgeons, 59 gynaecologists, 32 paediatricians, 26 pathologists, 17 ophthalmologists, 22 ENT specialists, 16 physicians, four dermatologists, one neuro-surgeon, two plastic surgeons, seven anaesthetists, one skin specialist and one radiotherapy specialist.

Based on the interviews, MBBS doctors and specialists in Grade A districts will be paid around Rs 50,000 and Rs 80,000, respectively.

MBBS doctors posted in Grade B cities will get Rs 55,000 while MBBS doctors taking up posting in Grade C cities will get Rs 60,000. Similarly, specialists will also get more payment depending on the city they choose.

Specialists in Grade B cities will get Rs 90,000 and those taking up posting in Grade C cities will get Rs 1,20,000. Grades of the cities had been decided by the departments based on various infrastructure and other parameters.

