Digital transformation revolutionising patient care: Report

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The healthcare industry has transformed beyond conventional tools. With the seamless integration of technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), genomics, and robotics, patients can receive precise diagnoses and treatment, paving the way for a secure medical environment, according to a report on Tuesday.

According to data and analytics company GlobalData's FutureTech Series report, more than 50 disruptive forces in healthcare are emerging, accelerating, and maturing innovation areas based on their rate of growth in innovation.

"The advent of personalised medicine, buoyed by advancements in genomics and bioinformatics, is revolutionising patient treatment. Instead of a one-size-fits-all approach, doctors can now analyse a patient's genetic makeup to prescribe treatments that are most likely to be effective," said Kiran Raj, Practice Head of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, in a statement.

As we embrace healthcare 5.0, technologies such as remote continuous monitoring devices, electronic medical records (EMR) natural language processing, genome sequence analysis tools, and robotic surgery systems have transformed healthcare.

"These innovations provide real-time data insights, accuracy in medical procedures, and enhanced patient care management. The integration of such technologies in healthcare has improved patient outcomes and opened new avenues for research and development in the industry," said Vaibhav Gundre, Project Manager of Disruptive Tech at GlobalData, in the statement.

EMR natural language processing is transforming healthcare by efficiently analysing vast patient data to identify at-risk populations.

Genome sequence analysis tools are essential to understand gene function and genetic diseases. These software programmes analyse DNA and RNA sequences, performing functions like variant calling, quality control, and read alignment.

Robotic surgery systems are sophisticated medical tools that allow surgeons to carry out minimally invasive procedures with enhanced accuracy, control, and versatility.

The report also highlighted the significant risks involved in the healthcare transformation, stressing the need for careful implementation considering privacy, ethics, and equity.

"Ensuring data privacy and security, addressing the digital divide, and navigating regulatory hurdles are some of the challenges that must be addressed to achieve their full potential. Nonetheless, with the right strategies in place, the future of healthcare looks promising, and we can look forward to a world where healthcare is more accessible, affordable, and equitable for all," Gundre said.

