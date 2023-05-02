ABHM comes out in support of Dhirendra Shastri

Patna, May 2 (IANS) At a time when RJD is objecting to Dhirendra Shastri's proposed visit to Patna, Akhil Bhartiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM) on Tuesday came out in support of the self-styled godman.

ABHM national president Swami Chakrapani slammed Bihar environment minister Tej Pratap Yadav for making statements against Dhirendra Shastri.

Tej Pratap Yadav is enjoying the backing of the state government and hence is giving statements against a Hindu saint. If he wants to stop anyone, he should team up with Owaisi who is responsible for spreading poison in society," Chakrapani said.

"When Lalu Prasad's family was deprived of power in Bihar, Tej Pratap Yadav was hopping from one temple to another. He sometimes dons the look of Lord Shiva and at times that of Lord Krishna. Now, he is enjoying power in Bihar and hence boycotting the visit of a saint. The statement of Tej Pratap Yadav is extremely unfortunate," Chakrapani said.

Dhirendra Shastri plans to visit Patna on May 13 and will stay till May 17 for a religious programme in Naubatpur locality.

A number of RJD leaders, including Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadanand Singh, Vrisan Patel and others, objected to his visit.

They alleged that Shastri is visiting the state to create differences in society and is advocating for making India a Hindu nation.

