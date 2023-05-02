NCB busts LSD manufacturing lab in Goa, drugs worth Rs 25L seized

Panaji, May 2 (IANS) The Goa unit of Narcotics Control Bureau on Tuesday busted LSD manufacturing laboratory at Anjuna in North Goa and arrested manufacturer along with seizure of multiple drugs valued at Rs 25 lakh.

NCB-Mumbai informed that during the initial search, multiple illicit drugs were recovered as 2,464 LSD blots (61.97 grams), 10.47 gms MDMA powder, 76.6 gms hashish moist powder, 60.5 grams hydroponic eeed (Ganja), 3.42 gms hashish and 25 Psilocybin Mushroom capsules (5 grams) were seized. These contrabands are valued at Rs 25,17,000.

NCB officials also recovered cash Rs 32,000, $18 and Sri Lankan Rupee 38,210.

NCB officials said that in follow up of information which led to recent seizures of multiple party drugs on April 28 in Goa, further intelligence was developed which strongly indicated the presence of a wholesale manufacturer in the region.

"Accordingly, various intelligence sources were approached to gain additional information about the suspected manufacturer. Soon, after rigorous analysis, the identity of a person named A. Kundu was discovered in Anjuna," police said.

NCB sleuths said that A. Kundu, who has been arrested, has confessed that he was involved in illicit manufacturing of drugs.

"He (A. Kundu) also mentioned that due to huge consumption of LSD in Goa, he assembled the total setup. He had been in this illicit drug manufacturing business for last few years. He was in contact with various other syndicates across various cities for supply of the drugs, some of whom are of foreign nationality," NCB officials said.

"It would be worthy to mention that the drug lab bust is one of the few instances in recent past in Goa and the arrest of the main manufacturer will have a detrimental effect on drug trafficking," NCB officials further said.

Further investigation is underway to identify other receiver syndicate members, suppliers of raw material.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.