Did you know who encouraged Manoj Kumar to take up direction?

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Did you know, it was the yesteryear beauty Nanda who inspired the late Manoj Kumar to take up writing and direction?

Manoj Kumar and Nanda worked together in three films - 'Bedaag', 'Gumnaam', and 'Shor'.

Nanda's director brother, Jayprakash Karnataki shared an interesting anecdote from the shoot of 'Bedaag'. Manoj Kumar was not satisfied with a particular scene in the script, so he rewrote it in his own way. The first person he shared his rewritten scene with was Nanda. Impressed by his version, she insisted that the director incorporate it into the film. Director R. Bhattacharya agreed, and Manoj Kumar’s rewritten scene was filmed.

It was Nanda who inspired Manoj Kumar to write and also told him that he could become a successful director. Manoj Kumar gained confidence only after writing the script for the film 'Shaheed', and then he not only wrote 'Upkaar', but also directed it.

Manoj Kumar's better half, Shashi Goswami always told Nanda that by encouraging her husband, she had actually transformed him from an actor into a writer-director.

Meanwhile, when Manoj Kumar started the film 'Shor', he first approached Sharmila Tagore and Rakhi, but both refused to do the guest role. Later, Nanda herself played the guest role and contributed to the film's success. In fact, she did 'Shor' without any remuneration.

Not just that, the day Nanda passed away, her servant called Manoj Kumar to inform him about her deteriorating health. Manoj Kumar was undergoing a medical check-up by his family doctor at the time. He immediately canceled his check-up and sent the doctor to Nanda's house in his car. After examining Nanda, the doctor declared her deceased.

In a heartbreaking coincidence, Nanda's death anniversary falls ten days before Manoj Kumar on March 25.

Legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar passed away on Friday at the age of 87 at Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was hospitalized on February 21 after his health deteriorated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.