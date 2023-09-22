Dialogue only solution to diplomatic problem: Punjab MP Sahney on India-Canada ties

Chandigarh, Sep 22 (IANS) Member of Parliament from Punjab, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, on Friday responded to Indian political dispute with Canada by saying "he always strongly believe dialogue is the only solution to every diplomatic problem".

Sahney expressed concern on the statement of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for his exaggerated allegation on India.

"Instead of giving a public statement and deporting a senior Indian diplomat without substantiate premises to it, he should have initiated a dialogue with India via diplomatic channels on his concerns or doubts about any interference of India in any of the action on their sovereign soil," Sahney said in a statement here.

He also requested the government of India that hostilities "lead us nowhere".

"Shutting down the issuance of visas is not a prudent step at all. There are lakhs of Punjabis who reside in Canada, one wrong step and they will have to face the collateral damage. Canadian Sikhs by and large are pro-India and can't be demeaned for the acts of a handful of fundamentalists," Sahney, who is also the International President of World Punjabi Organisation, said he has been in touch with many progressive Canadian MPs for peaceful resolution of this issue.

Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa chapters of World Punjabi Organisation are also actively involved in the campaigns of unity and brotherhood at this difficult time.

Sahney said that fundamentalists are there in every religion and "we should never ever do hasty generalisation about a community because of a few handful of people. Sikhs don't have to give any proof of their patriotism and commitment for India. The history has witnessed largest sacrifices and unparalleled contribution for freedom struggle and nation building by the Sikh community".

