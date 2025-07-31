Dharmasthala mass grave case: SIT completes excavation at 6th burial site, recovers bones (Ld)

Mangaluru, July 31 (IANS) The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the mass grave allegations case has completed the excavation of the sixth burial site on Thursday at a Hindu pilgrimage centre in Mangaluru district of Karnataka.

In a major development in connection with the case, the SIT has recovered bones during the excavation of the sixth burial site earlier in the day.

This discovery is likely to mark a significant turning point in the investigation into the mass grave allegations in the Dharmasthala temple town.

The whistleblower and the complainant has identified a total of 13 mass burial sites.

According to SIT sources, a total of 10 to 12 bones were recovered from the sixth burial site located in a forested area, which were hand and leg bones.

The authorities have also collected the bones of a skull.

"Following the recovery, the SIT has shifted its focus to a careful and detailed excavation of the site, with the entire team redirected to assist with the process. After completion of excavation, mahazar process was completed. As there is water seepage, the authorities have placed iron pipes and iron sheet at the four sides of the burial site," sources said.

The excavation is being carried out in the presence of the Tehsildar, forensic science experts, and SIT personnel.

Authorities proceeded cautiously with the digging process.

The recovered bones will be documented and sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for further examination and DNA analysis.

Sources added that the whistleblower has claimed that he had buried eight bodies at the sixth burial site.

However, no official statement has been released yet regarding the discovery.

Meanwhile, Director General of Police and Inspector General of Police M.A. Saleem has issued an order deputing nine additional police personnel -- including a head constable and several constables -- to assist the SIT in the ongoing investigation.

Digging at the marked burial sites were taken up on Thursday, despite rain.

Civic workers were being deployed to carry out the digging, while Tehsildars, forensic science experts, and the complainant are also present at the site for monitoring.

SIT Chief Pronab Mohanty had earlier said that nothing has been recovered from the burial sites excavated so far.

However, reports have surfaced that SIT sleuths recovered a red torn blouse and a PAN card belonging to a woman named Lakshmi from the first burial site.

Additionally, the whistleblower and the complainant in the case has reportedly submitted a skull -- allegedly excavated from the burial site -- to the SIT.

On July 11, the unidentified complainant in the case, who had claimed that he was forced to bury several bodies of women and girls, who were raped and murdered in Dharmasthala village, appeared before a court in the Mangaluru district and recorded his statement.

He requested that the police exhume the bodies in his presence.

He also alleged that the bodies of the women showed clear signs of sexual assault.

They were found without clothes or undergarments and bore injuries suggesting violent sexual acts.

The revelations have shocked the entire state.

A retired Supreme Court judge and activists demanded a SIT probe monitored by the Supreme Court or the High Court into the shocking Dharmasthala murders involving many women, girls and destitute men.

The development has sparked a major controversy.

