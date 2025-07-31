K’taka shocker: 12-year-old boy kidnapped, killed & burnt

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) In a shocking development, a gang has allegedly kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, murdered him, and burned his body in the Hulimavu police station limits on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Thursday late at night.

The deceased boy has been identified as Nischit, a resident of Arakere Hatiniketan Layout.

According to police, the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of Rs 5 lakh from the boy’s parents. However, upon learning that the police were involved in the case, the kidnappers killed the boy and set his body on fire.

Nischit was a seventh-grade student. His father is an assistant professor at a private college. The boy was kidnapped on Wednesday night (July 30) while returning home from tuition. The parents received ransom calls from unknown numbers, warning them not to inform the police about the kidnapping.

Despite the threats, the boy’s father approached Hulimavu police and filed a complaint, urging them to rescue his son. The police launched a swift investigation using CCTV footage and began tracking the mobile numbers used by the kidnappers.

Under pressure, the parents arranged the ransom amount and went to meet the kidnappers, hoping to bring back their son.

However, the accused, having learned that the police were involved, allegedly tied the boy's hands and legs, killed him, and poured petrol on his body before setting him ablaze.

The body was discovered at an isolated spot near Kaggalipura Road. The police had tracked the body when they went in search of kidnappers, based on the mobile location data. The boy is believed to have died due to a brutal assault, and his body was found partially burnt.

Senior police officers have rushed to the scene, and a manhunt has been launched to apprehend the kidnappers. Electronics City DCP Narayan and Bengaluru Rural SP C.K. Baba also visited and inspected the site.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.