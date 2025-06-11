Delhi swelters under scorching heat, IMD issues orange alert

New Delhi, June 11 (IANS) Delhi continues to reel under an intense heatwave as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for the national capital on Wednesday.

With temperatures already touching 36 degrees Celsius at India Gate by 9.30 a.m., the day is expected to bring even more discomfort to residents as the mercury is projected to climb further.

The IMD has warned that daytime temperatures in Delhi could reach as high as 45 degrees Celsius, with night-time lows hovering around 29 degrees Celsius, providing little relief even after sunset. The ongoing weather conditions are part of a prolonged heatwave affecting large parts of northwestern India.

"Very hot weather conditions are likely to persist over Delhi till at least June 12," the IMD said in its latest bulletin.

The extreme temperatures, combined with high humidity levels in certain areas, have pushed the ‘feels-like’ temperature to around 50 degrees Celsius, making the situation even more challenging for people across the capital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 43.8 degrees Celsius, which is 3.6 degrees above the seasonal average, as per IMD data.

The high temperature and oppressive heat led the IMD to extend its orange alert into Wednesday, urging people to take all necessary precautions, including staying hydrated, avoiding direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, and minimising outdoor activities.

The heatwave warning also covers much of northwest India, with the IMD predicting similar conditions to prevail for the next four to five days.

Authorities are advising residents, particularly the elderly, children, and those with health conditions, to remain indoors as much as possible and to watch for signs of heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

Meteorologists suggest a gradual abatement of the heatwave after June 12, but until then, the capital remains firmly under the grip of extreme summer heat.

