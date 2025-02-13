Delhi Police team attack case: Amanatullah obtains protection from arrest till Feb 24

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, who has been booked for allegedly leading an attack on a police team and threatening them in the national Capital’s Jamia Nagar, on Thursday secured interim relief from a court here, which shielded him from arrest till February 24.

After hearing the arguments on Amanatullah Khan’s anticipatory bail plea, Special Judge Jitendra Singh passed the interim protection order as the Rouse Avenue Court asked the MLA from Okhla to join the probe whenever required by the Investigating Officer.

Delhi Police registered an FIR against the lawmaker, accusing him of interfering with a Crime Branch operation.

The FIR cites multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 221, 132, and 121(1), which pertain to harbouring offenders, obstructing public servants, and conspiracy against the state.

On Monday, the Crime Branch launched a raid in Jamia Nagar to capture Shahbaz Khan, a criminal wanted for attempted murder and a Proclaimed Offender. However, during the operation, Amanatullah Khan allegedly intervened, enabling Shahbaz Khan to escape.

According to police officials, Amanatullah Khan and his supporters deliberately obstructed the police operation, leading to chaos.

Authorities also alleged that Amanatullah Khan and his supporters assaulted police personnel during the confrontation.

Following the altercation, Delhi Police booked Amanatullah Khan for allegedly leading an attack on a police team that had gone to arrest Shahbaz Khan, an accused in a 2018 attempt to murder case.

Amanatullah Khan, however, has denied allegations of evading capture.

In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the AAP leader refuted the claims, asserting that he was not in hiding and accused the police of falsely implicating him.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar has accused the Delhi Police of registering a "fake case" against Amanatullah Khan, alleging that the charges were fabricated to target political opponents.

Kakkar, while speaking to IANS, said, “The accused whom the police intended to arrest was already out on bail. When the relevant legal documents were shown to the police, they attempted to cover up their mistake by falsely implicating Amanatullah Khan in the case.”

"This is a fake case against Amanatullah Khan. The police did nothing when stones were pelted at Arvind Kejriwal's vehicle. Instead, BJP MP Parvesh Verma held a press conference to defend criminals involved in robbery and dacoity,” she added.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have strongly asserted that 'gunda gardi (lawlessness)’ will not be tolerated in the national Capital.

Talking to IANS, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh stated, "Delhi and the nation are asking the same question: Where is this criminal MLA? Who's hiding him, and who's offering him refuge? The AAP has become a safe haven for corrupt, deceitful criminals. It’s a tragic reality, that the AAP has turned into a sanctuary for such individuals across the country."

Lok Sabha member Yogendra Chandolia also joined the fray, emphasising, "If the police are investigating him, he's somewhere in Delhi. So why isn't he just going to the police station to cooperate? Is he holed up in some basement while staying in the city? The Delhi police should take swift action and arrest him now."

He added, "Gunda Raj has no place in Delhi. Just because Amanatullah Khan is an MLA doesn’t mean he is above the law. If the police don’t arrest him within 24 hours, they should hold his family accountable, just as they would with any ordinary criminal. They'll call them in, sit them down, and make them bring him to the station. Then, only after a lot of trouble, will Khan most likely appear." Amanatullah Khan recently retained his Okhla Assembly seat in the February 5 elections, winning by a margin of 23,639 votes.

However, his party AAP faced a steep decline, winning only 22 seats — down from 62 previously — while the BJP made a comeback, clinching 48 seats and returning to power in Delhi after 27 years.

