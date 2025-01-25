Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for R-Day; multiple road restrictions, diversions in place

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In anticipation of the Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory to inform commuters about various road restrictions and diversions that will be in place during the event.

According to a statement from the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), D.K. Gupta, significant traffic control measures will begin on the evening of Saturday from 9:00 PM.

Entry to the city’s borders will be restricted, with only essential vehicles permitted to pass through. These restrictions will remain in effect until the conclusion of the Republic Day parade on Sunday.

The advisory outlines that diversions will be enforced on roads leading to the parade route, which stretches from Vijay Chowk to the Red Fort.

C-Hexagon, in particular, will face closures after 9:15 PM on Saturday, and commuters are advised to avoid this area.

The Republic Day parade itself is scheduled to begin at 10:30 AM on Sunday, January 26, and will follow a detailed route that includes Vijay Chowk, Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, Tilak Marg, and Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, culminating at the Red Fort.

As part of the security arrangements, Kartavya Path will be closed for all vehicles from 5:00 PM on Saturday until the parade concludes.

Additionally, cross traffic on major roads like Rafi Marg, Janpath, and Man Singh Road will be restricted starting from 10:00 PM on Saturday.

C-Hexagon will also be closed for traffic between 9:15 AM and the completion of the parade's passage along Tilak Marg on Sunday.

Moreover, from 10:30 AM onwards, no movement will be allowed on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg, and Subhash Marg, with exceptions made for cross traffic based on the parade’s progress.

Road users are strongly advised to plan their journeys in advance and avoid areas along the parade route, particularly between 9:30 AM and 1:00 PM, to minimise inconvenience.

While commuters from North Delhi heading to either New Delhi or Old Delhi Railway Station will not face specific restrictions, the police recommend allowing extra time for travel due to possible delays.

Metro services will continue to operate normally across all stations during the Republic Day celebrations.

