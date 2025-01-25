Top Egyptian, US diplomats discuss situation in Gaza, regional developments

Cairo, Jan 25 (IANS) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held discussions on issues including the situation in Gaza, Syria, Lebanon, Sudan, Libya, and the Horn of Africa.

During a phone conversation on Friday, the two diplomats also addressed concerns regarding Red Sea security, freedom of navigation, and the impact of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) on Egypt's water security, the Egyptian foreign ministry said in a statement.

The meeting highlighted the importance of enhanced cooperation between the two countries to de-escalate tensions and promote peace and stability in the region, Xinhua news agency reported.

Abdelatty emphasised the need for continued coordination among Egypt, Qatar, and the US to ensure the full implementation of the recent Gaza ceasefire agreement.

He stressed the importance of all parties adhering to the agreement's terms and timelines.

The top Egyptian diplomat reiterated Egypt's commitment to a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, emphasizing the need for a final settlement that establishes an independent Palestinian state and prevents future episodes of violence.

For his part, Rubio affirmed the importance of the US-Egypt strategic partnership for promoting regional peace, security, and stability, according to a statement released by the US Embassy in Egypt.

Rubio thanked Abdelatty for Egypt's mediation efforts in securing the release of hostages, for sustaining humanitarian assistance deliveries throughout Gaza, and reinforced the importance of holding Hamas accountable, according to the statement.

He also reiterated the importance of close cooperation to advance post-conflict planning for the governance and security of Gaza.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.