Delhi Police arrests man over water splashing incident

New Delhi, July 25 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested a man following a quarrel over splashing of water on three people as a scooter drove through a puddle in northeast Delhi's Sonia Vihar, said the official, adding that there was no communal angle in the incident.

“Police received information on Monday about a dispute between two parties regarding a minor issue, which led to the detention of one person at Sonia Vihar police station.

“Both the accused and the victims belong to the same community. The Delhi Police have emphasised that this is not a communal matter and have urged everyone to maintain mutual harmony,” the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey tweeted.

Police said on Monday at around 1 p.m, a police control room (PCR) call was received regarding a quarrel at Circular Road, near Third Pushta, following which a police team was dispatched to the spot.

“The 20-year-old complainant Prakash and his 18-year-old sister were traveling on a scooty near Third Pushta. The scooty drove through a water puddle on the road, causing some water to splash over a 17-year-old minor, Siraj, and Salman, who were walking along the road,” said the DCP.

“There was a heated exchange of words after which the minor, Siraj, and Salman slapped and pushed Prakash,” said the official.

Despite efforts, Prakash and his sister refused to give a complaint and did not want any police action. “However, Siraj was booked under 107/151 CrPC. The minor was admonished and let off while efforts are being made to trace Salman, who is presently absconding,” said the DCP.

“There is no communal angle. One of the accused is also from the same community,” the official added.

