Delhi: Owner arrested after two people died in under construction building

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Delhi Police has arrested the plot owner, which claimed two lives and left injured after mud from the rear side slid in the basement of an under construction building in Delhi on Thursday, an official said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Tarun Garg, a resident of Panchseel Enclave.

According to the police, on Thursday a call was received at the Okhla Industrial Area police station's control room regarding the collapse of a building under construction in Sanjay Colony, Okhla Industrial Area Phase 2. Following this, a police team rushed to the scene.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast), Rajesh Deo, said that the incident occurred on an industrial plot where construction activity was underway, including the excavation of a basement about 20 feet deep.

"In the evening, mud from the rear side of the plot slid, resulting in a total of eight persons being injured. All injured individuals were transported to the AIIMS Trauma Centre. Among them, two individuals identified as Raman (18) and Mintu (50) succumbed to their injuries and were declared dead upon arrival at the hospital," said the DCP.

"Additionally, six persons were injured. Among these, three identified as Gulshan (28), Devender (33), and Nitish (23) are currently receiving treatment in the Red Zone at the AIIMS Trauma Centre, while the other three individuals – Arun (22), Nirmal (23), and Jaldhar (50) – sustained minor injuries in the incident," added the DCP.

A case under section 288/304A was being registered in connection with this incident.

