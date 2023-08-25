SC declines to entertain PIL seeking revival of joint Indo-Pak judicial committee

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Supreme Court (SC) on Friday said that it cannot issue directions to the Pakistan government to release the Indian fishermen languishing in jails who are arrested on charges of violating territorial waters.

“These are government issues,” told a bench comprising of Justices S.K Kaul and Sudhanshu Dhulia to the petitioner, while refusing to entertain the plea filed under Article 32 of the Constitution.

The bench said that political matters will be resolved politically and dismissed the PIL.

The PIL sought revival of the joint Indo-Pak judicial committee to resolve disputes between the two countries concerning fishermen.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.