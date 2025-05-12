Delhi L-G slams previous AAP govt for ignoring his solar energy tips

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, on Monday, criticised the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government for ignoring his suggestions in the past for expanding the solar energy footprint of the state Assembly.

"I guess this auspicious and historic task was destined to be done by Speaker Vijender Gupta as my earlier suggestion for installing a bigger solar plant in the Assembly were not taken seriously," said L-G Saxena, addressing the foundation stone laying ceremony for 500 KW solar energy plant at the Delhi Assembly.

He added that the message being sent out on Monday from the Assembly premises is that the Delhi government is serious about the adoption of solar energy.

"Vision and resolve are the key to converting challenges into opportunities," he said, pointing to the Delhi government's commitment to give the best services to people.

The new green energy source proposed at the Assembly is expected to result in zero electricity bills, generating estimated savings of nearly Rs 15 lakh per month, while dramatically reducing the carbon footprint of one of Delhi's most vital democratic institutions.

Speaker Vijender Gupta highlighted that the Legislature aspires to be a source of inspiration for the people.

"This fast-tracked implementation of the solar project highlights the government's urgency and commitment to transforming governance into a model of environmental stewardship," he said.

Describing "zero power bill" as the target of the Assembly, the Speaker said the project would recover the cost within the first year of operation.

The foundation stone-laying event marks not only an environmental milestone but a powerful declaration of intent -- signalling a future where governance and sustainability go hand in hand, said the Speaker, urging people to adopt solar energy.

He added that if citizens adopt solar energy, they would be able to reduce their power bills and also earn money by setting up solar power generation units and selling power to the grid.

Apart from the Speaker, the foundation laying event was attended by Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht, State Public Works Department Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh and State Power Minister Ashish Sood.

The upcoming 500 KW installation -- scheduled for completion within just 45 days, ahead of the Monsoon session and well ahead of the original 60-day timeline -- will significantly expand the Assembly's existing solar infrastructure, Speaker Vijender Gupta said.

The old 200 KW rooftop solar system is being dismantled to make way for the new installation, which will enable the Assembly to run entirely on solar power, he added.

