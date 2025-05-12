Celina Jaitly remembers the one who taught her all about motherhood

Mumbai, May 12 (IANS) A day after Mother's Day, actress Celina Jaitly remembered her late mother, Meeta Jaitly, through a heartfelt post. The diva revealed that all that she knows about being a mother to her three boys is because of her mother.

Dropping a throwback picture of her mom with her twin boys, Celina wrote on her Instagram, "#motherinheaven - Everything I know about being a mother, I learnt from you. I never thought I would have to navigate motherhood without your gentle guidance and reassuring voice. I’m sorry I wasted time reading all those books on motherhood when the greatest teacher I ever needed was right there in front of me. You taught me the strength of a mother’s heart, the grace in her patience, and the fierceness in her protection."

The ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’ actress expressed how much she missed her mother with the following words, "I often find myself reaching for the phone to ask you what to do on days I feel lost, only to remember that heaven holds you now. Baby Arthur will never know the warmth of your embrace or the sound of your laughter echoing through our home. He will never get to experience the wonderful, dynamic grandmother who would have filled his childhood with stories, songs, and the kind of unconditional love only you could give."

"There isn’t a day I don’t miss you. In every lullaby I hum, every little hand I hold, and every tear I wipe from their cheeks, I feel you beside me, guiding me in ways no book ever could. You live on in every act of love I give my children, and that is how I keep you close," she added, remembering her biggest guide.

"Until we meet again, keep watching over us. I am still learning from you, Ma… every single day," Celina concluded the post.

For the unversed, Celina's mom Meeta had been a nurse in the Indian Army. She passed away on June 8, 2018, after fighting a long battle with cancer.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.