Delhi HC trashes PIL seeking direction for constitution of Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board

New Delhi, Nov 27 (IANS) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking direction for the constitution of the Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan remarked that the court could not entertain the plea since the issue fell within the policy domain.

The Bench, also comprising Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, added that the PIL litigant may approach the government for redressal of the grievances raised in the PIL.

The plea filed by Sanatan Hindu Sewa Sangh Trust said that the followers of Sanatan Dharma known as Hindu Dharm have no any kind of board or government body which can protect their rights and customs.

“The petitioner is filing the instant writ petition in the public interest for upholding the rule of law and for enforcement of the rights of the citizens under Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India. This petition seeks the direction to the respondent (authorities) to constitute a religious body for protection of Sanatan dharma and culture of Sanatan like ‘Sanatan Dharm Raksha Board’,” it added.

The PIL termed it a “serious situation” when the people of the community belonging to other religions are attacking the Sanatan dharm in different manners like conversion of religion from Sanatan dharm to other religions.

It said that the Government of India had made government bodies like the Muslim Waqf Board, Sikh Parbandhak Committee Board and for Christian and other religions.

Further, the PIL said that the Union government is bound by the law to protect the rights and customs of the Sanatan/Hindu religion because most of the people living in the country are followers of the Sanatan/Hindu religion and have the right for protection and other facilities for their religion which is not done by the government for last several years.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.