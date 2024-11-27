Rooftop solar power plants to be installed in all govt buildings in Gurugram 

Gurugram, Nov 27 (IANS) Under PM Surya Ghar Yojana, rooftop solar power plants will be installed by the Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency (HREDA) in all government buildings of Gurugram.

"All departmental officers should register on the PM Surya Ghar portal to get this energy plant installed on their building," Deputy Commissioner Gurugram, Ajay Kumar said.

The Deputy Commissioner said Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the PM Suryaghar Free Electricity Scheme in February.

"Its objective is to reduce the dependence of the general public on the Electricity Department by making good use of solar energy. It is aimed at providing people with electricity in their homes at affordable rates. The speciality of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana is that the common citizens not only get a subsidy but also 300 units of electricity free of cost," he said.

The government has set a target of installing solar power plants in one crore houses across the country this year, for which a budget provision of Rs 75,000 crore has been made.

He said that so far, a survey has been done to install rooftop solar power plants in 1,070 government buildings in Haryana, on which solar power plants of a total capacity of about 50 MW will be installed.

Ajay Kumar said that as per the government's instructions, one village in every district will be made a solar village.

"A common citizen will be given a grant of Rs 30,000 for installing a solar plant of two-kilowatt capacity and Rs 78,000 for installing a solar plant of three kilowatts or more capacity. Antyodaya family will get an additional grant of Rs 50,000," he added.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Hitesh Kumar said in the meeting that all departmental officers should ensure that the registration of their office building was done on the PM Surya Ghar portal by next week.

