Delhi HC allows accused to travel abroad for son’s admission

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) The Delhi High Court has granted permission to an accused in a money laundering case to travel abroad for 15 days in order to assist his son's admission to a university in Canada.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma pointed out the significance of the special moments shared between parents and children during important milestones like education.

The court said that a person facing trial should not be deprived of such moments, acknowledging the strong emotional bond between a parent and child.

The accused, Parvin Juneja, was seeking permission to travel to Canada, Norway, and London for his son's admission, as well as for leisure and business purposes.

The trial court had initially denied the request due to lack of evidence and past instances of filing forged documents. However, Justice Sharma noted that Juneja had previously been granted permission to travel abroad around 20 times without violating any conditions.

The high court took into consideration Juneja's record of adhering to travel conditions in the past and his prompt return to India after each trip.

Hence, the court granted him permission to travel to Canada for his son's admission while advising him to apply to the trial court for further permissions related to leisure and business commitments.

The court observed the need to balance personal liberty with conditions aimed at ensuring a person's presence for trial proceedings.

