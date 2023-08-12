Sukhbir hails PM Modi’s assertion on Operation Bluestar

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (IANS) Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Badal on Saturday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement acknowledging the guilt of Operation Bluestar as an outrageous attack on the holiest Sikh shrine, Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib, and the highest seat of Sikh religio-political authority, Sri Akal Takht Sahib.

“There is no reason whatsoever left now for the government of India not to tender an unconditional apology to the Khalsa Panth for this most tragic outrage against the Guru’s abode,” Badal tweeted.

“Therefore, I call upon the Prime Minister to follow up his honest statement about the army assault on Sri Harmandir Sahib in June 1984 with the only obvious and logical next step — placing on record an unconditional apology of the Govt of India to the Great Guru Sahiban and to their most sacred religious shrine and seat of our spiritual and temporal authority, as well as to the entire Sikh quom.

“This will go a long way in putting an emotional closure to the deep and still festering wounds of the Sikh masses and in restoring the age-old bonds between two principal communities in Punjab and the country.

“This in turn will strengthen the atmosphere of peace and communal harmony across the country. It will also be a major step towards removing the dark blot from the country’s image and also restore faith and confidence in the minds of the minorities in the country, especially the patriotic Sikh community, the Akali Dal chief said.

Badal called upon leaders of all political parties to join the PM in this initiative and not play politics over it.

“I especially urge AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal to come forward to offer this apology as a member of the opposition alliance of which the perpetrator of the horrendous and inhuman crimes of 1984 is a major component.

“Kejriwal’s party now rules Punjab and he has therefore a special moral responsibility in this regards,” Badal added.

