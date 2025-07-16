Delhi: Dwarka Police deport two Bangladeshi illegal immigrants

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) In a major step towards curbing illegal immigration in the capital, the Delhi Police's Bindapur Police Station in Dwarka District has successfully apprehended and deported two Bangladeshi nationals, who were residing illegally in the area.

The action comes under a special drive directed by Ankit Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Dwarka District, aimed at identifying and taking strict measures against foreign nationals staying without valid documentation.

According to the police, the crackdown was led by Inspector Darshan Lal, SHO of Bindapur Police Station, under the supervision of ACP Dabri, Rajkumar. The team comprised Head Constables Neeraj and Sajjan, and Constables Rajesh Dagar and Ashish.

Their mission was part of an ongoing campaign to root out illegal immigrants, particularly from Bangladesh, suspected to be living in slums, labour camps, and unauthorised colonies of Dwarka.

The team activated a network of local informers and conducted random verification drives in high-density areas. Acting on a specific tip-off received on July 10, the police conducted a raid and apprehended two Bangladeshi nationals: Shahadatt (30), son of Abdul Khalik, a resident of Morrelganj, Khulna, and Mohammad Anwar (35), son of Mohammed Badol from Savar, Dhaka.

During interrogation, both individuals admitted to entering India illegally and staying in Delhi without valid documents.

They were subsequently presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) at R.K. Puram, where legal formalities were completed.

The duo was then detained at the Vijay Vihar Centre in Rohini before being deported to Bangladesh.

The Delhi Police reiterated its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring that no foreign national stays in the city unlawfully.

The operation highlights the growing focus of the authorities on illegal immigration and the need for robust identification and verification processes in urban settlements.

