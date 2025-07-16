Florida Plane Crash Caught on CCTV Near North Perry Airport

Pembroke Pines, Florida – A small aircraft crash was caught on CCTV as a Cessna T337G plunged into a residential neighborhood near North Perry Airport, narrowly missing nearby homes. The dramatic footage, recorded by a home security camera, shows the twin-engine plane striking a tree and erupting into flames just moments before crash-landing.

The crash occurred just a mile from its intended destination, according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Authorities confirmed that the aircraft was on final approach to North Perry Airport when it went down.

Local residents quickly jumped into action, risking their lives to help the four people onboard. “You could hear it decelerating, and then it just smacked the tree,” said Eddie Crispin, a nearby resident, in an interview with WSVN. “The neighbor across the street had a fire extinguisher, another had a hose, and someone even came with an axe to break the window. We pulled them out one by one.”

The NTSB stated that the wreckage has been moved to a secure facility in Jacksonville for further investigation. While the current condition of the passengers has not been officially released, the community’s rapid and courageous response has drawn widespread praise.

Officials continue to investigate the cause of the crash, and updates are expected in the coming days.