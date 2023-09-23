Delhi downpour causes school wall collapse, damages 11 vehicles

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) A total of 11 vehicles were damaged after the rear wall of a school collapsed during heavy rain in the national Capital on Saturday, an official said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

Police said that during heavy rainfall, the rear wall of Mukherjee School, which is near SG Pocket in Dilshad Garden area, collapsed.

“This incident resulted in the fall of not only the wall but also a few trees and the school's protective railing. As a consequence, numerous vehicles belonging to the residents of SG Pocket, Dilshad Garden, which were parked along the wall, were damaged,” said a senior police official.

“In total, 11 vehicles sustained either minor or major damage. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in connection with the incident,” said the official.

Parts of Delhi witnessed heavy rainfall on Saturday, leading to waterlogging at several places across the city. Uprooting of trees was also reported at a few places.

“Traffic is affected on Mathura Road in the carriageway from Ashram towards Badarpur due to waterlogging near Aali village. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly,” Delhi Traffic Police wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Traffic is affected on Outer Ring Road in the carriageway from Bhairon Mandir towards Savitri flyover due to uprooting of a tree near Paras flyover. Kindly avoid the stretch,” it said in another tweet.

