Vijayawada: A day after the Andhra Pradesh High Court dismissed his petition to quash the FIR against him in the skill development scam case, the former chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief moved the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The lawyers representing the TDP chief filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court seeking an urgent hearing in the matter. The Vijayawada ACB Court on Friday extended the custody of Naidu for two days for questioning him in a skill development case. The CID custody ends on Sunday.

On September 12, Chandrababu Naidu had filed a petition in the state high court seeking directions to quash the FIR registered against him in the skill development scam case. He is currently lodged at Rajahmundry central prison, where the state CID officials interrogated him for over 7 hours on Saturday.