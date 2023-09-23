AP CID Begins 2-Day Questioning of Naidu in Skill Development Scam Case

Vijayawada: A team of state CID officials commenced questioning the TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu in connection with multi-crore skill development scam case on Saturday morning. The questioning process will conclude at 5 pm today. The investigators will hold another session of interrogation on Sunday between 9.30 am to 5 pm.

A day after the ACB special court in Vijayawada granted custody of the former chief minister for two days, the CID team began interrogating Naidu at the Rajahmundry Central Jail, where he is currently lodged. The probe agency has sought the custody of TDP leader for five days but the court allowed the custody only for two days.

The court asked the CID to submit names of the officials who will be questioning him. In order to make the interrogation process more transparent, the court allowed three DSPs from the Economic Wing of the CID, six junior police officers, a professional videographer and two official mediators to present during the course of interrogation.

The ACB court asked the CID team to maintain confidentiality during interrogation and submit their report in a sealed cover. It also directed the CID to produce Naidu virtually before 5 pm on Sunday as the two-day custody ends on September 24.

Considering the health of 73-year-old TDP chief, the court allowed the investigating agency to interrogate Naidu within the prison instead of calling him to the CID office in Mangalagiri, which is nearly 200-km away.

