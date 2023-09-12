Delhi Crime: Uncle, two accomplices held for 'plotting' nephew's murder

New Delhi, Sep 12 (IANS) Three men, including the victim's uncle, have been arrested for plotting and attempting to murder a man in the national capital, a Delhi Police official said on Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Anas (shooter), the uncle of the victim Aamir Ansari, and Aakil a.k.a Shahid Ansari.

The official said that the father of the victim, Mohd Zarif, was the main conspirator who is on the run.

According to the police, on the intervening night of August 26 and 27, a shooting incident occurred in New Mustafabad, which was reported at the Dayalpur police station.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police team discovered an empty cartridge casing.

“The complainant, Haroon Ansari, said that at around 11:30 p.m, while he was inside his house, he heard gunshots. Upon scanning CCTV footage, he identified a person wearing a helmet carrying a pistol,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast), Joy Tirkey.

During investigation, the police examined the CCTV footage from various cameras in the vicinity.

“Hours before the shooting incident, Aamir Ansari, the brother of the complainant's father, was seen in the company of the suspected accused near the scene of the incident,” said the DCP.

On September 8, Aamir Ansari was located and questioned.

“Initially, he attempted to mislead the police team, but eventually he disclosed the truth," said the DCP.

He revealed that his brother, Zarif (the complainant's father), worked as a property dealer/builder in the area who was deeply entangled in debt.

“He had borrowed substantial sums from local moneylenders who were putting pressure him for repayment. Unable to find a solution to his debt crisis, Zarif, along with Aamir and a friend, devised a plan to stage a shooting at his own house and implicate the moneylenders in the incident,” said the DCP.

Consequently, they arranged for a shooter who, along with his accomplices, fired at Zarif's house on August 26.

“Based on Aamir's revelation, Anas and his associate Aakil were arrested. A sophisticated semi-automatic pistol, used in the commission of crime, along with one live cartridge, was recovered from Anas' possession,” the DCP said.

