US House Speaker orders impeachment inquiry against Biden

Washington, Sep 12 (IANS) US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday announced he had asked three congressional committees to launch an impeachment inquiry against President Joe Biden.

McCarthy had been under pressure from the right flank of the party and may have ordered the inquiry to protect himself from being ousted by these lawmakers.

"Today, I am directing our House committees to open a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden," McCarthy told reporters outside his office at the Capitol.

The inquiry will be conducted by the House committees of oversight, justice and way and means and is the first step towards impeachment.

The Speaker accused the US President of lying about his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings and providing him special treatment in a criminal tax investigation.

"House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations into President Biden’s conduct," McCarthy said.

"Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption," he added.

The Speaker’s announcement came amidst growing pressure on him from the right flank of the party.

Matt Gaetz, a Trump loyalist and critic of the speaker, was expected to initiate the process to remove McCarthy in a speech from the floor of the House on Tuesday.

McCarthy won the speakership in a bitterly contested election in which he made significant concessions, including a provision that any one member can launch the process to remove him.

Biden’s White House has dismissed the move as politically motivated.

"Speaker McCarthy shouldn’t cave to the extreme, far-right members who are threatening to shut down the government unless they get a baseless, evidence-free impeachment of President Biden. The consequences for the American people are too serious," White House spokesman Ian Sams has said, according to reports.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.