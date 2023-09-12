Man arrested for cheating Mumbai businessman of Rs 2.80 crore in bogus land deal

Mumbai, Sep 12 (IANS) The Mumbai Police have arrested Delhi-based Nitin Vasant Mane on charges of duping a Mumbai businessman out of Rs 2.80 crore in a fraudulent land transaction.

Mane, along with an accomplice, enticed the victim with the promise of selling a piece of land in Mumbai's Borivali for business purposes.

The accused duo informed the businessman that the land was embroiled in a legal dispute involving an individual named Parvez Irani. To add credence to their scheme, they introduced a man posing as Irani, and convinced the victim to finalise the land purchase.

Mane and one of his accomplices were arrested and both the session court and the Bombay High Court have denied them bail. Both Mane and his accomplice face charges of forgery, criminal conspiracy, and under other sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the complainant, he learned of a 938 square metre plot owned by Naresh Patil, with Nagraj Devendra holding the power of attorney for the sale.

The victim was quoted a price of Rs 6 crore for the plot, with Rs 4 crore purportedly going to Irani, and the remaining Rs 2 crore to Patil's family.

Mane, an advocate, offered his assistance in handling the documentation and facilitating the land transfer for a fee of Rs 45 lakh. Subsequent investigations revealed that Mane, in collaboration with three others - Rajkumar Singh, Ravi Kumar, and advocate Sunil Budhwant - had devised a fraudulent scheme to swindle the businessman.

On April 4, Mane introduced Singh as Irani, and duped the victim out of Rs 2.80 crore.

Authorities uncovered evidence of close communication between all the suspects via phone.

